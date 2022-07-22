Amul on Friday, July 22 released a new topical in view of the UK Prime Minister's elections 2022. This time, the Indian Dairy firm took Twitter to show its creativity on Indian-origin British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak, who is in the race to become the new UK PM after winning in the fifth round of voting on July 20 to succeed Boris Johnson. If Rishi Sunak is chosen as the PM, Britain will become the 6th country when a person of Indian origin will be holding the highest position.

See Amul Topical:

#Amul Topical: Race to the UK Prime Ministership down to the final two! pic.twitter.com/9WRiSIuIyx — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)