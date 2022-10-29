Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairperson shared a video of a girl making 15 portraits at the same time. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the industrialist shared a video of a young woman further claiming that she painted not one but 15 portraits at once. Applauding the woman for her talent, Mahindra called it a ‘miracle’. He also asked people located near her to confirm the feat besides urging all to encourage her. Now, Journalist Piyush Rai has shared a video on Twitter sharing the girl’s reaction. The girl who is a resident of UP’s Badaun thanked Mahindra for sharing her video and said that she has been practising to paint like this since a long time which has resulted in her painting 15 portraits simultaneously. Mumbai Shocker: Speeding Biker Hits Moving Car in Chembur, Horrific Video Caught on CCTV

Watch Viral Video:

Can't confirm the above video, but the local media reached out to the artist in UP's Badaun afrer your tweet. Here is what she said. pic.twitter.com/351zPkIsRN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 29, 2022

