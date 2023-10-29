An elephant was spotted meandering by itself at the Parvathipuram railway station in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours on Sunday morning, October 29. The local reports said that when passengers spotted the giant animal strolling through the station, they snapped pictures and videos of the incident and posted them online, which are currently doing rounds on social media. A group of elephants was previously seen in the same region roaming through the fields close to the Gottivalasa region in Garugubilli Mandal. Residents in Gottivalasa are reportedly in a panic because of the elephant threat. Video: Accidental Electric Shock Makes Elephant Anxious, Mahout, 2 Other Fall Down.

Elephant Takes ‘Morning Walk’ at Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh

An elephant was caught on camera wandering at a railway station in Parvathipuram, #AndhraPradesh. (Source: @umasudhir) pic.twitter.com/90u4FyywDJ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)