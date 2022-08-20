On Saturday, influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate was banned from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies. Besides, he was also banned from TikTok. The ban on Tate comes days after the success coach cum influencer's misogynistic comments went viral on social media. Micro-blogging platform Twitter banned Tate after he said that women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted.

Check Tweet:

bittersweet feelings about andrew tate’s instagram ban pic.twitter.com/j1VPd8ojhg — matt (@mattxiv) August 19, 2022

Andrew Tate banned from Instagram

andrew tate has been banned from instagram. pic.twitter.com/fSnclEDqaG — matt (@mattxiv) August 19, 2022

Andrew Tate Banned From Facebook and Instagram

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram pic.twitter.com/tTNutwujSF — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)