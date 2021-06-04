Mission Impossible 7's filming has been halted after routine testing found a COVID positive member in the team. Deadline quoted a Paramount spokesperson, saying, "We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation." Since the internet never forgets anything, the moment this news broke out, Twitterati got reminded of Tom Cruise's outburst on the set in December last year. A clip had gone viral where the actor was strongly reprimanding people for breaking COVID protocols. Now Twitter users are having a field making angry memes wondering what Cruise might be feeling right now.

Check out some of the angry Tom Cruise memes here...

Tom Cruise talking to the person who tested positive and shut down Mission: Impossible 7 pic.twitter.com/ZmArI27CtM — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 3, 2021

Thakur to giyo!

When Tom Cruise finds out who broke covid protocol on set:pic.twitter.com/kd4FVBKLUR — RAD (@radvstheworld) June 3, 2021

Who will infrom Tom Cruise?

The person who had to tell tom cruise they have coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/5ZFwHZGui2 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 3, 2021

Okay, that's scary!

Tom Cruise when he meets the crew member that tested positive pic.twitter.com/CgT6XOu3vu — 𝔻𝕣 𝕊𝕙𝕚𝕥𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@SaulShill) June 4, 2021

Tom Cruise be like...

Starring Tom Cruise as Daya!

Tom cruise when he finds whoever it was not wearing their mask pic.twitter.com/lhdKNQPbWC — Earl Turlet (@alfredobofa) June 3, 2021

