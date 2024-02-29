In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, an angry woman is seen slapping a man over suspected extra-marital affair. The viral clip, shared by X user @gharkekalesh, shows the duo engaged in a heated argument inside a mall. The post reads "Wife Caught her Husband with other lady inside Mall". The 27-second clip shows, the woman, allegedly his wife hitting the man during the argument. Subsequently, she picks up her bag, lying on the ground, pulls another woman by her hair before walking off. Later, the man assists the woman attacked to stand up, and the couple departs together. The whereabouts of the incident remains unknown. Noida Shocker: Woman Abuses, Slaps And Pulls Society President’s Hair For Removing Her 'Missing' Dog's Poster, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Viral Video:

Extra-Marital affair kalesh (Wife Caught her Hisband with other lady inside Mall) pic.twitter.com/d1jekkE9os — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 29, 2024

