Recently, netizens took to social media to express their anger and frustration after viral videos showed Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma singing during the all-party delegation's visit to one of the partner countries. It must be noted that Rekha Sharma is part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. The delegation, led by Panda, includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak and Rekha Sharma; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu and Ghulam Nabi Azad; and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), netizens questioned the leaders' behaviour during Operation Sindoor outreach, as the viral video showed Rekha Sharma singing a Bollywood song with other members of the delegation clapping, laughing and smiling. "The delegation sent on world tour to spread a message of India’s stand on terrorism is enjoying, singing songs and partying on tax payers money," one user said, while another user said, "Were the MPs sent abroad to indulge in such extravagance?" A third user asked, "Are they on a picnic?". All-party Delegation Led by BJP's Baijayant Panda Concludes Four-country Visit, Departs for India.

Netizens Slam India's Leaders Who Are Partof Operation Sindoor Delegations

26 people d!ed in Pahalgam, none of the four terr0rists have been caught !! And the delegation sent on world tour to spread a message of India’s stand on terr0rism is enjoying, singing songs and partying on tax payers money 👏 pic.twitter.com/ua8WUYO9Bx — MrsG (@Marvellous_MrsG) June 2, 2025

X User Questions Leaders' Behaviour

जनता की गाढ़ी कमाई के पैसों से विदेश गये हुए सांसदों का दल मस्त बैठ कर पकवान खा रहा है, एक सांसद महोदया जिनका नाम रेखा शर्मा हैं, वो बॉलीवुड के गानों को गाकर विदेशियों का मनोजरंजन कर रहीं हैं। क्या सांसदों को विदेश इसी तरह की अय्याशी करने के लिए भेजा था?pic.twitter.com/A0gQK2jiAG — Vivek Gupta (@30guptavivek) June 2, 2025

Are They on Picnic? Asks Social Media User

Are they on a picnic? 26 Indians were killed in Pahalgam, and more than 13 people lost their lives in Poonch during Pakistan shelling. Meanwhile, members of the delegation that went to spread India’s message against terrorism are seen singing, laughing, and relaxing. Let’s not… pic.twitter.com/i4fUn5jJ3Q — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) June 3, 2025

X User Expresses Anger

Know Your Shameless Leader Tourists Brutally Killed, Terrorists remain at large, and MPs are dispatched to voice India's anger at Pakistan. But that doesn't Stop #RekhaSharma from Singing and Enjoying Vacation with Friends....by Tax Payers Money.#PahalgamTerrorAttack… pic.twitter.com/9d1NpGTxsU — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) June 3, 2025

