Recently, Mohammad Arif went to meet his friend, a Sarus bird, after it was taken away by the authorities and rehabilitated the bird at the Kanpur Bird Sanctuary. The bond between the two is so strong that the bird started jumping with joy upon seeing an old friend. When Arif asked the Sarus to fly, it started flying inside the enclosure. The Kanpur Zoo administration will keep the bird in the enclosure for now and its body language will be monitored. Arif And Saras: Here's Why UP Farmer Was Booked Under Wildlife Protection Act For Taking Care Of Injured Crane.

Arif Meets 'Caged Friend' Sarus:

Arif went to meet his caged friend at Kanpur Bird sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/u5twHaS8yM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 11, 2023

