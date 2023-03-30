Arif and Saras have been going viral ever since the world learnt about their bond, and now Arif is under the radar for taking care of the bird. While social media is filled with aggression against the decision of the government, let's understand why he is being questioned. Firstly, the crane comes under the Wildlife (Protection) Act; under section 39, no person can acquire any wildlife animal for entertainment. Arif, a 35-year-old farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, should have informed the forest authorities within 48 hours of possessing the bird. However, it stayed with him for almost a year. If one doesn't abide by this law, then he or she is liable to pay at least Rs 25000 as a fine or serve seven years of imprisonment or both. Sarus Crane Saga in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes Swipe at BJP for Caging State Bird in Zoos.

Why Arif Is At Fault For Treating Injured Saras

