A heart-touching video from Arunachal Pradesh has gone viral, showing a young boy tearfully bringing an injured pigeon to Longding District Hospital in a desperate bid to save its life. The video shows the child, accompanied by two other boys, cradling the bird with a visibly broken wing. A hospital staffer is heard saying, "Please drop the pigeon here, we'll do the dressing." The boy gently places the bird on a stool and, fighting back tears, asks, “Did it die?” When told it had, he breaks down in silent grief. Real Change Begins at Grassroots Level': Khandu as PM Lauds Citizen-led Initiative in Arunachal.

Boy Takes Injured Pigeon to Hospital, Breaks Down After It Dies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)