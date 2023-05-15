Astrid Wett, a known OnlyFans star, angered many by flashing her breasts in front of oblivious construction workers. Wett, who is best known as Elle Brooke's Chelsea-obsessed archenemy, uploaded a video to her TikTok account with the intention of ‘cheering up’ some construction workers in the background.

With a construction site in the background, she was positioned in front of a big half open window. Although far away, employees wearing hard helmets and yellow danger jackets could be seen. Donning a black t-shirt and little shorts, Wett yelled out the window, "Hey, I've got something for you." New XXX Star Renee Gracie Flashes Boob Chandelier Tattoo After her Seductive Video Went Viral! Porn Star's Sexy Instagram Post Will Make Your Day.

The camera then zooms into two workmen who appeared to be ‘not so impressed’ as the latter went on to lift her top. The small clip however went viral on Twitter and TikTok, where it has already garnered over 257k views.

Pretty about everyone criticised Wett for the bizarre act. Political analyst and Aston Villa supporter Emily Hewertson, who enjoys nearly 131k followers on Twitter, posted the video in anger, and it has now received over two million views. "Imagine if a man did this to a group of women...," she captioned the clip.

Astrid Wett Flashes Her Nude Breasts to Construction Workers

Imagine if a man did this to a group of women… pic.twitter.com/sYF0wBuZCW — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) May 14, 2023

“Honestly, only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this girl”, a user named Olivia Lever wrote while criticising Wett, while another said, “If I get the attention of some women and do a helicopter in the Premier Inn window … I’m doing time in a cell ffs.” XXX OnlyFans Star Renee Gracie Flashes Her Kim K Butt While Looking at a 'Big Banana' and Fans Cannot Keep Calm!

Some referred to her as ‘pathetic’, while another urged Misfits Boxing to ‘take her belt away’. The current Flyweight Female Misfits Boxing champion is Wett. Some people did, however, find the humour in it, as one wrote, "I also need cheering up." "She can come cheer me up anytime," wrote another user.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).