Manchester City have clinched their ninth English Premier League 2022-23 title after Arsenal's recent 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest. Forward Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the match for Nottingham Forest. The win helps them to stay in the Premier League for one more season. Having led for the most part of the season, Arsenal's form took a massive hit in the recent few months. They kept on dropping points while the Citizens showed their consistency. Finally, Pep Guardiola's side won their third consecutive English Premier League title with three matches to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Spotted Wearing Barcelona Shirt, Shocked Fans React On Twitter.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal

Manchester City Clinch English Premier League 2022–23 Title

