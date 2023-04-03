All of us have seen flappy ears on certain dog breeds but Tigger the bloodhound beats them all. Tigger holds the Guinness World Record for the dog with the longest ears. Tigger has lengthy lobes measuring 34.9 cm (13.75 in) and 34.2 cm (13.5 in) for the right and left ears as verified on 29 September 2004. The award-winning dog from Illinois has won many show titles and over 180 Best of Breed awards. Tallest Snowperson in the World: USA Residents Built Snow Woman Measuring 122 ft, Creates Guinness World Record.

Dog With Longest Ears

