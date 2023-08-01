In London's Thames rivere, a purported "red-eyed Baby Godzilla" has been seen slicing through the water's surface. The capital of the UK isn't exactly known for its collection of river monsters, but a Reddit user provided a picture of what some social media users believe to be one. The image appears to depict a big black bulk looking above the surface of the water, with a peculiar red circle sticking out of its front. "Saw a mad thing in the Thames just now", the Reddit user wrote in the caption while posting the pic online. The picture has surely left the netizens terrified, who were quick to respond to the image. "Ah, one more thing to add to my irrational fear collection", a user commented, while another one dubbed the creature as "Baby Godzilla". Loch Ness Monster Caught on Camera? Strange Snake-Like Creature With Its Head Out the Water Off Atlantic Beach Leaves People Wondering (Watch Viral Video).

Terrifying Photo of 'Red-Eyed Sea Creature' Surfaces Online

