Former President Barack Obama wished his wife Michelle Obama on her birthday by posting a sweet photo of him kissing her on the cheeks and captioning it "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend..." The former First Lady celebrated her 58th birthday on January 17.

Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend... pic.twitter.com/5oDMOgcsWI — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2022

