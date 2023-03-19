Remember the famous BBC Dad, Robert Kelly? The original video of his kids crashing a live interview which went viral, completed 6 years! To mark the occasion, he shared a few family pictures. People who remember the video have shared love and blessings for the family, mentioning how that video still brings smiles to their faces. The tweet has also gone viral with over 2.7 million views and over 2,700 retweets. One thing that will definitely come to your mind after watching these pics, is you are now old!

"BBC Dad" With His Adorable Family

Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday. Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures. Thanks again to all of you who follow me bc of the video. My family and I flattered by your kindness. pic.twitter.com/1SWVtJME5e — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)