Remember the viral ‘BBC Dad,’ whose kids gatecrashed his live interview? Well, it’s been four years now to the iconic moment, and the video still makes us laugh. On the occasion, the man on the video, a Pusan National University political science professor in South Korea, Robert Kelly shared some interesting details and also pictures of his kids, how they look now. We must admit, kids, grow really fast! The photos show young Marion and James, who are a little or absolutely not aware of their fame. In this article, let us check the whole Twitter thread and also re-live the viral moment that continues to break all records.

Today, zoom calls and working from home has somehow become the new normal, but in 2017, things were not the same, and a little harder to imagine! Cast your mind back to four years ago, when Kelly appeared in a BBC interview, talking about former South Korean President Park Geun-Hye's ousting. The serious interview was interrupted by his spunky, arm-swinging 4-years-old daughter, Marion, joining him at his desk. While Kelly tried to keep his composure, Marion was quickly followed by brother James in his baby walker. Meanwhile, their frantic mother, Kelly’s wife, Kim Jung-A, whisked the kids out of the camera shot, as fast as possible.

Watch Viral Video of BBC Dad:

Happy 4 year anniversary to the best interview of all time pic.twitter.com/ugUdcHzjpV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2021

The video went insanely viral, and now four later, Kelly re-visited some of the questions, answered them, and shared pictures of his adorable kids, who now are quite grown up. While the viral clip seems like it was yesterday, netizens cannot believe how old they feel seeing the younger tots all grown up.

It's Been 4 Years to the BBC Dad Viral Video

Since it's the 4 year anniversary of the BBC Dad video, here are some answers to typical questions and a few new pics: A. You staged the whole thing to get famous! Good grief. Please stop sending me your 'BBC Dad Truther' emails. I can't imagine how one could stage something 1 https://t.co/UpN97ThMsE — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 11, 2021

Robert Kelly Shares Some Interesting Details & Pics of His Kids

like this. It is genuinely the comedy of errors you see in the vid. B. You didn't stand up to usher out your kids, bc you weren't wearing pants. I have no dignity left🤦‍♂️. I remained seated, bc the show must go on. I'd done enough TV by then to know that. 2 Pic: James at Xmas pic.twitter.com/gUOXL04p9h — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 11, 2021

OMG, Marion Is All Grown Up Now

You just have to push through. I also thought the interviewer, @BBCJamesM, or the producers, might end it. (We are very grateful to James for handling it all with such aplomb.) And also, it all happened so fast, I didn't really know what to do. But yes, I do wear 3 Pic: Marion pic.twitter.com/3qvymfQsWR — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 11, 2021

And So Is James

pants when I do news hits. *sigh* C. What are your kids up to? Marion is 8 and in second grade. James is 4.5 and in kindergarten. D. Do your kids know they are famous? James is too young, but Marion is starting to realize it, bc her friends & classmates 4 Pic: Jung-A (Xmas) pic.twitter.com/qv0Knif4yl — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 11, 2021

Little James With BBC Dad

mention it. We don't talk about it much with her, bc she is still too young to process that sort of global recognition. E. What has changed the most since the video? The loss of anonymity. People recognize us in 5 Pic: James and I playing a matching game bf I go running pic.twitter.com/PSzN6tVaRm — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 11, 2021

Nostalgic?

airports, restaurants, on the street. It's kinda weird when random people approach you and ask, 'hey, are you that guy?' and the answer is yes. But since it's usually positive and genuine, it's ok. 6 Pic: This is from Korean media at the time.The kids are cute; me...not so much pic.twitter.com/gAtnZvDA4V — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 11, 2021

Marion Playing Jingle Bells

BBC Daughter plays 'Jingle Bells' pic.twitter.com/U5p1gqMI1W — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) January 18, 2021

Are your memories refreshed? Kelly’s 2017 interview took place before the now-virtual calls were even a thing. Fans can never forget the LOL-filled moment on live TV, and it continues to tickle your funny bones. However, the BBC Dad viral video, today, hits differently as we have spent a year struggling to work from home, while children learn remotely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).