Remember the viral ‘BBC Dad,’ whose kids gatecrashed his live interview? Well, it’s been four years now to the iconic moment, and the video still makes us laugh. On the occasion, the man on the video, a Pusan National University political science professor in South Korea, Robert Kelly shared some interesting details and also pictures of his kids, how they look now. We must admit, kids, grow really fast! The photos show young Marion and James, who are a little or absolutely not aware of their fame. In this article, let us check the whole Twitter thread and also re-live the viral moment that continues to break all records.

Today, zoom calls and working from home has somehow become the new normal, but in 2017, things were not the same, and a little harder to imagine! Cast your mind back to four years ago, when Kelly appeared in a BBC interview, talking about former South Korean President Park Geun-Hye's ousting. The serious interview was interrupted by his spunky, arm-swinging 4-years-old daughter, Marion, joining him at his desk. While Kelly tried to keep his composure, Marion was quickly followed by brother James in his baby walker. Meanwhile, their frantic mother, Kelly’s wife, Kim Jung-A, whisked the kids out of the camera shot, as fast as possible.

The video went insanely viral, and now four later, Kelly re-visited some of the questions, answered them, and shared pictures of his adorable kids, who now are quite grown up. While the viral clip seems like it was yesterday, netizens cannot believe how old they feel seeing the younger tots all grown up.

Are your memories refreshed? Kelly’s 2017 interview took place before the now-virtual calls were even a thing. Fans can never forget the LOL-filled moment on live TV, and it continues to tickle your funny bones. However, the BBC Dad viral video, today, hits differently as we have spent a year struggling to work from home, while children learn remotely.

