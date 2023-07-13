Animals share incredible friendships too! In an old video that has resurfaced online, a cat is seen sleeping beside a sick dog. Even after a lot of pursuing, the cat still doesn't leave the dog's side. The video was shot in the Philippines and was posted online last year. The video is going viral again because of its sheer innocence and the beautiful bond shared between the two animals. "Cat won’t leave his sick buddy's side... [sic]," read the caption of the heart-touching viral video. Truly a Man's Bestfriend! Dog Helps Rag Picker Carry Huge Bags, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Here's the Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)