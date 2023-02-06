A man who often drives up to the beach at Assateague Island in Virginia, US, spotted a 3-foot long sea best that was later identified as an Atlantic sturgeon. The washed-up sea creature is a “true member of the dinosaurs”, according to Allen Sklar. The hulking armoured bizarre sea beast seems to have gnashers and a long pointed nose. He said it was the second sturgeon he had seen in 27 years of driving on the island. He added that the creature has no scales, but only rows of hard plates called scutes. It also has a bottom feeder that can eat anything from mussels to dead fish. Take a look at this bizarre creature here. Bizarre Sea Creatures! From Hermit Crab To Tripod Spiderfish; Strange Marine Animals Found by Researchers Look Like They Are Not Real (See Pics).

Bizarre Sea ‘Dinosaur’ Washes Up On Virginia Beach

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)