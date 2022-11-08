In a ground-breaking discovery, researchers have found a host of bizarre deep sea creatures that will blow your mind. The aquatic animals were discovered during an investigation of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometres off Australia's western coast. The finding was a dream come true for the researchers. From the spider fish to creatures of ooze, the peculiar denizens of the deep blue sea seem like out of this world. The marine researchers found bony-eared assfish, fancy sea cucumbers, blind cusk eel, sea stars, sea snails and much more. We have compiled a few of them below. Mysterious Sea Creature 'Blue Goo' Baffles Scientists; Watch Viral Video of Unknown Ocean Animal Found on Caribbean Sea.

It's A Tripodfish!

Introducing one of the most fascinating #fish that we've found in our #deepsea surveys of the waters near Christmas and Cocos (Keeling) Islands … It's the #tripodfish, or tripod spiderfish!! 🐟🔭🕷️ Image: Ocean Exploration Trust/WoRMS via @FishesAustralia. #InvestigatingTheIOTpic.twitter.com/i7ZLywAXNM — Bush Blitz (@BushBlitz2) October 18, 2022

Flying Cod!

Weirdest Deep Sea Creatures!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ingo Burghardt (@ingo.burghardt)

Goopy Soft Corals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ingo Burghardt (@ingo.burghardt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)