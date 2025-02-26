BJP’s Jaiveer Shergill Slams Air India for Dismal Services, Calls It ‘Oscar Equivalent for Worst Airlines’; Tata Group-Owned Airline Responds

Days after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's sharp attack on Air India over a broken seat on a flight, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill complained about the dismal services.

BJP’s Jaiveer Shergill Slams Air India for Dismal Services, Calls It ‘Oscar Equivalent for Worst Airlines’; Tata Group-Owned Airline Responds
Jaiveer Shergill, Air India (Photo Credits: X/@JaiveerShergill, Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 26, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Days after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's sharp attack on Air India over a broken seat on a flight, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill complained about the dismal services, calling it the "Oscar equivalent for worst airlines." Jaiveer Shergill took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his frustration following a recent flight experience with the Tata Group-owned airline. “If there was an Oscar equivalent for WORST AIRLINES @airindia would win hands down in every category: Broken Seats, Worst Staff, Pathetic “on Ground" Support Staff, Give two hoots attitude about customer service!," Shergill wrote. Responding to Shergill's post, Air India apologised to the BJP leader for the inconvenience and asked him to share the travel details with them via DM. ‘Unethical, Deception of Passengers’: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India Over ‘Broken’ Seat; Carrier Orders Probe.

Jaiveer Shergill Slams Air India for Dismal Service, Airline Responds

