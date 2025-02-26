BJP’s Jaiveer Shergill Slams Air India for Dismal Services, Calls It ‘Oscar Equivalent for Worst Airlines’; Tata Group-Owned Airline Responds

Days after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's sharp attack on Air India over a broken seat on a flight, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill complained about the dismal services, calling it the "Oscar equivalent for worst airlines." Jaiveer Shergill took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his frustration following a recent flight experience with the Tata Group-owned airline. “If there was an Oscar equivalent for WORST AIRLINES @airindia would win hands down in every category: Broken Seats, Worst Staff, Pathetic “on Ground" Support Staff, Give two hoots attitude about customer service!," Shergill wrote. Responding to Shergill's post, Air India apologised to the BJP leader for the inconvenience and asked him to share the travel details with them via DM. ‘Unethical, Deception of Passengers’: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India Over ‘Broken’ Seat; Carrier Orders Probe.

Jaiveer Shergill Slams Air India for Dismal Service, Airline Responds

Dear Mr. Shergill, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Kindly share the travel details with us via DM. We'll get in touch with you. — Air India (@airindia) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)