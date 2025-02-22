Bhopal/Mumbai, February 22: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday slammed Tata Group-owned Air India for allotting him a "broken and sunk" seat and described it as an "unethical" practice wherein the airline charges passengers full fare and then makes them occupy defective seats. After Chouhan shared his experience on X, Air India apologised for the "inconvenience", and ordered a "thorough" probe into the incident.

Chouhan stated that he was travelling from Bhopal to Delhi to inaugurate a farmers' fair in Pusa, attend the Natural Farming Mission meeting in Kurukshetra, and holds discussions with representatives of the farmers' organisation in Chandigarh. The Union minister said he had boarded the Delhi-bound Air India flight AI436 from Bhopal. ‘Cheating Passengers’: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India Over 'Broken Seat' on Bhopal-Delhi Flight.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India Over ‘Broken’ Seat

आज मुझे भोपाल से दिल्ली आना था, पूसा में किसान मेले का उद्घाटन, कुरुक्षेत्र में प्राकृतिक खेती मिशन की बैठक और चंडीगढ़ में किसान संगठन के माननीय प्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा करनी है। मैंने एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट क्रमांक AI436 में टिकिट करवाया था, मुझे सीट क्रमांक 8C आवंटित हुई। मैं जाकर… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 22, 2025

"I was allotted seat number 8C. When I reached my seat and sat down, I found that it was broken and sunk. Sitting was uncomfortable," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister wrote on X. When he confronted the crew over the allotment of a defective seat, he was told that the management had been apprised about the condition of the seat, which shouldn't be sold to passengers.

Chouhan claimed several seats on the flight were in a similar condition. "Fellow passengers insisted that I exchange seats with them and take a better one, but I didn't want to trouble any of my friends for my own comfort. So, I decided to complete my journey on the same seat," he stated. Chouhan said he assumed Air India's service would have improved after being taken over by the Tata management, but he was mistaken. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Turns Emotional, Says ‘Sometimes One Ends Up in Exile While Waiting For Coronation (Watch Video).

"I am not concerned about my discomfort, but charging passengers full fare and then making them sit on defective and uncomfortable seats is unethical. "Isn't this a form of deception towards passengers?" he asked. Chouhan further asked whether Air India management would take steps to ensure that no passenger faces such discomfort in the future, "or will it continue to exploit passengers' urgency to reach their destination?"

Expressing "regrets" for the inconvenience caused to Union Minister, Air India spokesperson in a statement said, "we are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that such incidents are not repeated." "Air India deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to Hon'ble Union Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan ji on his flight from Bhopal to Delhi. This does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide to our guests, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that such incidents are not repeated," an Air India Spokesperson said.

Also, taking note of Chouhan's tweet, Air India replied on X, "Dear Sir, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please be rest assured that we are looking into this matter carefully to prevent any such occurrences in the future. We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you, kindly DM us a convenient time to connect."