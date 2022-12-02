Cats are known to bring up strange items at home. In one such incident, a black feline dragged a whole alligator head into a house in Wisconsin. The feline had dropped two disjointed pieces of the head of a small alligator which sent the pet's owner Wendy Wiesehuegel into a panic. The neighbour thought it to be a fish at first. The name of the cat is Burnt Toast. Clever Cat! Viral Video of Cat Helping Human to Retrieve Keys From a Hole Will Perk Up Your Mood!

Burnt Toast's Creepy Finding:

'That's not a fish': Black cat drags alligator head into house https://t.co/x8DAwMThzm pic.twitter.com/CIrdhvM33H — New York Post (@nypost) December 1, 2022

