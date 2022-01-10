BLACKPINK's Lisa is making significant progress in her career. On January 9 Lisa’s music video for 'LALISA' hit 400 million views on YouTube. Moreover, the b-side song, "Money" from the same debuted album 'LALISA', has reached a notable number of sales in the United States, and it has also hit 400 views on Youtube in mere three months. Also, 'LALISA' has now become the most-streamed album by a K-Pop solo act ever on Spotify. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Turns Into Squid Game’s ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Doll, and She Nails the Cute yet Creepy Halloween 2021 Look (View Pics).

BLACKPINK's Lisa Sets New Record!

View this post on Instagram

Lisa’s “Money”

View this post on Instagram

