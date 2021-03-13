#BlueTwitter Trends Online
My #BlueTwitter
My life, my love.💙💙
Reason of my smile..
Any question or faltu tweet will be blocked.. pic.twitter.com/Fl7pkoLE28
— SSharma (@devilqueen_87) March 13, 2021
Twitter Timeline in Blue
I Need more of blues, but not in my life. 😂 #BlueTwitter 💙💙 https://t.co/ZOXMdzEuqe pic.twitter.com/UV2PAt0CjZ
— Ishita Joshi (@IshitaJoshi) March 12, 2021
It's Blue Twitter
#BlueTwitter Too much Blue 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/m4TlkQm0xk
— 🚜♥️प्रीतो♥️🚜I support farmers (@preetiagr123) March 13, 2021
Pictures In Blue
My entries for #BlueTwitter https://t.co/w8LS3kehXs pic.twitter.com/YKGWMLBJR5
— Devika Fernando (@Author_Devika) March 13, 2021
Life Is Blue In A Good Way
I just saw #BlueTwitter trend is going on..! 💙#BlueTwitter pic.twitter.com/xg7DzF6sMD
— Vaishali Sinha (@Vaishal26912194) March 13, 2021
