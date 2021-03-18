Bottega Veneta's 'Telephone Cord' Necklace Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh made it to Diet Prada as the Instagram page compared its price with other similar products. View pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Twitter is having a field day:

So Bottega Veneta is selling this ‘Coiled Necklace’ which looks like a telephone cable cord for £1425.. what?!! pic.twitter.com/3LCVavHKSY — Shrusti J (@Shrusteee) March 17, 2021

LOl

Bottega Veneta Sells Telephone Cord Necklace For Over [ Rs₹1Lakh ] https://t.co/udFPuwswuR — SalujaSK (@sk_saluja) March 18, 2021

ROFL

Don't wear anything... That way, you can make a "wireless" fashion statement.. Bottega Veneta Sells Telephone Cord Necklace for Over Rs 1 Lakh https://t.co/lYkHYgqjhF — Pretorian (@Petty_Pretorian) March 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)