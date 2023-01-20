A video of a bride taking Bengaluru metro to reach her wedding has gone viral on social media. The 30-second video clip was shared on Twitter by a user identified as Forever Bengaluru. The video clip, which has gone viral shows a decked bride hopping on to a Namma metro in the city as she manages to reach her wedding hall by 'muhoorat' time. As per the post, the bride ditched her car and opted for a metro in order to reach her wedding hall. "Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!!," Forever Bengaluru said. Viral Video: Specially-Abled Man Pulls Cart With One Hand While Holding Crutch With Other, Netizens Call Him 'Incredible Soul'.

Watch Video:

Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LsZ3ROV86H — Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) January 16, 2023

