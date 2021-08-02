A meme created by Russian artist 3Palec in February 2020 became reality when Bruno Fratus, Brazilian swimmer, won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 in Men’s 50m Freestyle swimming. The artist had portrayed the celebration of an athlete who took third place in a competition, with the right to bite a medal, kiss his wife and party with champagne. And when Bruno clinched the bronze he made the similar celebrations including a kiss to wife Michelle Lenhardt.

My god the meme became reality pic.twitter.com/m3QrNX4WVI — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) August 1, 2021

From a Meme to Reality!

A vida imitou a arte Lindo bronze do Fratus pic.twitter.com/U9MkitVkcY — Zanfa (@Zanfa) August 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)