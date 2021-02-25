Watch Teaser Video of BTS 'BE-hind Story':

Here's the Tweet:

방탄소년단이 방탄소년단에게 물어봤습니다 😎🎤 (https://t.co/rn2fYVBhQ0) 'BE-hind Story' Coming Soon! 2021.02.27 8:00PM (KST) @ BANGTAN TV 📺 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) February 25, 2021

ARMY Can't Keep Calm!

Are You?

bet i know you all are having goose bumps rn like me nooo 😭 taehyung has 13 tracks in his mixtape. i can’t wait !! KTH1 IS COMING #KTH1 pic.twitter.com/iVEAmUfx6Z — ⌗ rio⁷ ✿ (@rioongi) February 25, 2021

Fans Are Excited!

Guys! Seriously we all are so blessed!!🥺 kim Taehyung has 13 tracks in his mixtape!! It's gonna heal all of our heart quickly!!🥺💜✨#KTH1 pic.twitter.com/3HLIbzpunY — Lunaᴮᴱ💞loves JUNGKOOK(◍•ᴗ•◍)✧🌼💜 (@jungkook_lovlyy) February 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)