Recently, BTS' Jin shared a couple of selfies with J-Hope and remembered to tag his official id, something that has never happened before. Right after the Matnae posted the picture, J-Hope commented on the post “Wow, our hyung (elder brother in Korean) knows how to tag!” He also added several hearts and fire emoticons. Nevertheless, RM roasted Jin and wrote "Finally (you know how to) tag..legend. Somebody let‘s set today as Reply anniversary.” BTS’ Jin Is Quite a Food Lover! Kim Seokjin’s Instagram Posts Are a Proof That He Is a Big Time Foodie (View Pics).

Have A Look, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

