The ARMY has taken over social media with adorable pics and videos of Park Jimin after the BTS star wins DABEME's 'Best Male Dancer' for 3 consecutive years! Check out some of the reactions on social media:

Congratulations Jimin on winning DABEME's "Best Male Dancer" for 3 consecutive years! 🎉🎊 DANCE KING JIMIN#JiminBestDancer3ConsecutiveWins pic.twitter.com/W33aiKRDP9 — 𝑺𝑱𝑴 (@stussyjimin) April 19, 2021

Wow

Congratulations Jimin on winning DABEME's "Best Male Dancer" for 3 consecutive years! 🎉🎊 DANCE KING JIMIN#JiminBestDancer3ConsecutiveWins pic.twitter.com/W33aiKRDP9 — 𝑺𝑱𝑴 (@stussyjimin) April 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)