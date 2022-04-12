BTS' vocalist and songwriter V aka Kim Taehyung has a separate knit bond with his genuine fans. The gucci bear recently was performing at the Las Vegas on "Permission To Dance" when one of the ARMY members threw a bouquet of flowers at him on the stage. The real twist came when V tossed back the bouquet to the person in the audience but instead again got the bundle of flowers in return. In the video shared by a fan page on Instagram, V made a shocking yet super cute face after the bouquet was sent back to him on the stage. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Wears TWO Night Dresses at Same Time, Fans Go Gaga Over His Dressing Sense On Twitter! (View Photos and Videos).

Such A Tae Tae Thing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung_bts (@kimtaehyung_z)

Watch The Official Video Of The Song Winter Bear By Kim Taehyung:

