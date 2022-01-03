BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung created a major buzz with his offbeat fashion avatar with Two Nightdresses. V surely knows how to put his fans in splits with his various quirks. In the pictures and videos, ARMY's Winter Bear was seen wearing nightwear whose one side is blue and another side is black. The nightdress and the blue cap are cuteness overloaded. One of V's Fans captioned his collage as "models found jobless after taehyung". BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Was The Ultimate Star During 'Crosswalk Concert' on The Late Late Show With James Corden! View Pics and Videos.

Check Out V's Look:

models found jobless after taehyung pic.twitter.com/Y5B1Tv9NFq — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) January 2, 2022

V Is Blessed With Good Looks And Incomparable Fashion Sense

Nobody Can Match His Cuteness Level

V's Unique Style

Kim Taehyung And His Fancy Nightwear

The Dual Coloured Nightdress Looks So Fine On Him, Right?

Tae is a fashion king,unique style...i love this style❤😊so cute pic.twitter.com/DxIguMiXpX — sσηα αямү🇪🇹 (@rjsjjvjpurple) January 2, 2022

