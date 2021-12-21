BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has a fluffy and peppy dog named Yeontan, fondly known as 'Tannie' by BTS ARMY. Fluttering his fans' hearts further, Taehyung took to his Instagram account and shared three back-to-back snaps of his adorable pet dog, Yeontan. The first photo shows Tan peeping through the door, and the last two pictures were taken through a goblet wine glass. Fans couldn't help but notice how big Tannie has gotten since V first debuted his pet during Jin's birthday V Live session. Within a matter of days, the Instagram post of Tannie garnered more than 17 million likes. Reportedly, it is posted from the official Twitter handle of World Music Awards, that "#Tannie is the 1st Asian to reach 17 Million likes on Instagram"! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Instagrams His Dog Yeontan’s Photos Just Like a Proud Paw Parent!

Check Out Yeontan's Photos, Shared By V Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Tweet By World Music Awards

#Tannie is the 1st Asian to reach 17 Million likes on Instagram!💪🥇💥1⃣7⃣Ⓜ️❤️🌐👑💜 pic.twitter.com/stKtmd56Jz — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) December 20, 2021

