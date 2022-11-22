Camila Cabello has shared pictures of her performance with Jisoo aka Kim Ji-soo where the crowd swooned as they set the stage on fire with while performing “Liar” together. They performed at the show from BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” Tour in Los Angeles and in her post, Camila has shared some backstage pictures too with the band and her iconic hug with Jisoo on stage. Check out the pictures below. Jisoo aka Kim Ji-soo and Camila Cabello Perform Together on ‘Liar’ Song at BLACKPINK’s Born Pink Tour in Los Angeles (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

