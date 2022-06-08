Johnny Depp's lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew appeared on a couple of National TV shows such as Good Morning America and Today Show after winning the highly-publicised defamation trial for the Pirates of The Caribbean star against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In their short interviews, both Camille and Ben were asked questions related to the effect the verdict would have on future domestic violence cases and the 'Me Too' movement. To this, the 38-year-old lawyer who has been recently promoted as Partner at Brown Rudnick law firm replied, ‘Domestic Violence Doesn’t Have a Gender.’ On Today Show, the two attorneys say they don’t see a larger message beyond the verdict in the actor’s defamation case. “We encourage all victims to come forward and have their day in court.” And once again, netizens are in awe of Camille Vasquez's perfect response and firm belief that's devoid of any bias.

Watch Video of Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew on Good Morning America:

Watch Video of Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew on Today Show:

Domestic Violence Doesn’t Have a Gender - Camille Vasquez

“Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender” - Camille Vasquez LOUDER TO THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK! pic.twitter.com/EFPH3NeJ2K — carpe (@salveogvm) June 8, 2022

Truth

"Domestic violence doesn't have a gender. " - Camille Vasquez pic.twitter.com/LBX3MJLJ1C — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) June 8, 2022

Fans Admire The Duo

Thank you Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez for having faith in this great state of Virginia court system. Domestic violence has no gender and this was a huge win for the men who have kept quiet all over the world. — Jacquie (@Jacquie30000555) June 8, 2022

They Have Their Own Set of Fans

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew appreciation post because they deserve all the love and praise. #JohnnyDeppGotJustice and it’s thanks to them. they’re the heroes pic.twitter.com/WwTFYFtKdO — Beb ♡ Mobius & Loki (@ohmobius) June 8, 2022

She is a Role Model

“I can encourage young women to stay in school and inspire them to pursue a legal career. Then it’s all worth it” - Camille Vasquez Camille has absolutely been the shining light in the world, you will continue to inspire many people ❤️ #CamilleVasquez pic.twitter.com/sfUDl1R0zP — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) June 8, 2022

