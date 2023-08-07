Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, went out with his son Xavier to watch the Barbie movie. Trudeau posted a photo from their excursion. The father-and-son team donned pink as they posed before the Barbie poster. "We're team Barbie", the Canadian Prime Minister captioned his post. Barbie and Ken Baby Names Increase after the Release of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Film- Reports.

See Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

