After the worldwide box office success of Greta Grewig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie, parents are interested in naming their kids after the popular dolls Barbie and Ken. According to TMZ , in July the search of these two names- Barbie and Ken increased 300 percent and 200 percent in BabyNames.com. Barbie Box Office Update: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Film Crosses USD 1 Billion, Shattering Expectations.

Check Out The Post Here:

Due to the release of the #BarbieMovie, the Baby Names website has seen a 300% increase in searching “Barbie” as a baby name and a 200% increase in searching “Ken” as a baby name. 🔗: https://t.co/vdoObyNfgc pic.twitter.com/moQcF57sNd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)