A customer visited Chhangani Club Kachori, a well-known spot for street food in Kolkata, but was disappointed by the lack of cleanliness. When he mentioned this to the food vendor, instead of addressing the issue, the vendor responded aggressively, hurling insults at the customer for daring to address the cleanliness standards of the store. Apparently, this incident is not the only one. The abusive and aggressive behaviour by the vendor towards customers has occurred in the past as well. Frustrated by the unexpected and abusive response, the customer left the store. Unfortunately, what could have been a simple and constructive dialogue regarding cleanliness turned into a hostile confrontation, ultimately souring the customer's experience at Chhangani Club Kachori. 'So Unhygienic!' Viral Video Shows Cakes Being Made in Gross Conditions, Netizens Share Angry Reactions (Watch).

View the Chhangani Club Kachori Viral Video Here

World famous Chhangani Club Kachori * Abusive language* pic.twitter.com/fOuEsF9sqh — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 4, 2024

And Chhangani Club Kachori Wala Seems To Be No Fan of Food Bloggers!

best way to handle food vloggers pic.twitter.com/MBUqhksHnp — Kaajukatla (@kaajukatla) September 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)