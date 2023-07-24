A video going viral on social media shows the unhygienic conditions of a factory that makes cakes. The video shows that the men who are involved in the cake-making process are not wearing any gloves and are working with the batter with bare hands. People are in complete shock after watching the viral video that demonstrates how cakes are prepared from scratch. A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “I had no idea this is how cakes are made [sic]”. The unhygienic video has triggered netizens who shared their reactions to the post. Paan Dosa Is Another Bizarre Food Combination Nobody Asked For! Viral Video Leaves Netizens Shocked.

Watch Viral Video Here:

I had no idea this is how cakes are made 😯 pic.twitter.com/8POleVgUgC — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) July 22, 2023

So Unhygienic!

Looks so unhygienic 🤮 — exsecular (@ExSecular) July 23, 2023

Broken Trust!

Technically speaking, anything that is a processed food and also was processed not in your own kitchen is a potential hazard. We trust in goodness of some unknown food makers and a few breach our trust. — vel (@vels_mp) July 22, 2023

Unhygienic!

I think there should be some guidelines for bakeries, restaurents on following hygiene. I don't think i will be able to eat cake after this — Vin (@thovinoth) July 22, 2023

Angry Netizen Reaction:

That's why buy and eat cakes only from big well-known bakeries.... — Sudheer Kumar Garlapati (@Sudhirgarlapati) July 22, 2023

No More Cakes!

I never really liked those kinds of cakes anyways now i dislike them even more — કૃણાલ ત્રિવેદી (@EatMyPaneer) July 22, 2023

