A video going viral on social media shows the unhygienic conditions of a factory that makes cakes. The video shows that the men who are involved in the cake-making process are not wearing any gloves and are working with the batter with bare hands. People are in complete shock after watching the viral video that demonstrates how cakes are prepared from scratch. A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “I had no idea this is how cakes are made [sic]”. The unhygienic video has triggered netizens who shared their reactions to the post. Paan Dosa Is Another Bizarre Food Combination Nobody Asked For! Viral Video Leaves Netizens Shocked.

Watch Viral Video Here:

So Unhygienic!

Broken Trust!

Unhygienic!

Angry Netizen Reaction:

No More Cakes!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)