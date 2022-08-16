In a strange incident coming to light from China, a woman has sued her male colleague for hugging too tight and breaking three of her ribs in the process. The woman is now seeking compensation for causing her financial trouble because of the harm he caused. Reportedly, the incident took place in May 2021 and the case was filed in Yunxi court.

Check Tweet:

Woman sues co-worker for allegedly breaking her ribs while hugging https://t.co/AWv9Af7BXq — Business Report (@busrep) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)