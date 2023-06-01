In a video going viral on social media, a man prepared chole bhature ice cream, which has left food lovers in shock. In the clip, a man cuts a bhatura and adds chole, onion, carrot, and green chilli to the chopped bread. The combo is then mixed with cream. The blend is then shaped into chole bhature ice cream rolls and topped with more chole, onion, carrot, and green chilli. As expected, many people were horrified by this experiment. The video has received thousands of views and a highly unflattering response from viewers. One customer expressed his displeasure, adding, "It's so bad that I can smell it. [sic]" Another wrote, “abe bs kro upar wala maaf ni kryga iske liye tumhe [sic]”. 'Justice for Samosa' Viral Video of Chocolate Samosa Pav in Surat Is a Shocker for Both Chocolate and Samosa Lovers – Watch.

Watch the Viral Chole Bhature Ice Cream Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cravings (@cravingseverytime)

