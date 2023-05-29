This strange food combo has left food lovers in shock. In an Instagram viral video, a Surat shop named ‘Bole to Vadapav’ serves chocolate samosa pav. In the video, the samosas have a chocolate filling, and the pav has a chocolate spread. As the Instagram video gained popularity, a stream of comments from Instagram users arrived, expressing their sincere ideas and some extreme disgust. Netizens posted their hilarious reaction to this bizarre food combo. A user wrote, “Maut ki recipe [sic]”, while another exclaimed, “ Justice for samosa [sic]”. Viral Bizarre Food Combinations: From Maggi Milkshake to Strawbiryani, 11 Food-Combo From Hell That Went Viral in Recent Times.

Watch Viral Video of 'Chocolate Samosa Pav' in Surat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Agrawal (@the.fooodie.panda)

Netizens' Reaction to the Strange Food Combo

Netizen Reaction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)