North Indian states are gripped with the cold wave. People are experiencing the coldest winters, with dense fog and cool air adding to their woes. In such times, anything warm will be helpful. And netizens are trying to laugh out loud to combat the cold wave conditions by sharing funny memes and jokes. Yes, the hashtag ‘cold wave’ is trending on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter accompanying the most hilarious and relatable memes. Beat the winter blues by enjoying these #ColdWave funny memes and tweets.

Cold Wave Got Us Like

Delhiites right now waiting for it to start snowing #ColdWave pic.twitter.com/8qGOSvffWW — Anjali B. (@MsAnjaliB) December 26, 2022

HAHHAHAHHAHA

Severe cold wave grips North India... Singles Couples pic.twitter.com/FnthuyydtB — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) December 26, 2022

Indian Joey Be Like

Nahi Nahi Bikul Nahi

Mumbai vs Delhi In Cold Wave Competition

#ColdWave A north India guy talking to Mumbaikars about winter weather in Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/8qnRHfr7sF — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) December 26, 2022

YUSSS

