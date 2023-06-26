In a video going viral on social media, a young couple was seen dancing in the city's Tantya Bheel Square's BRTS area, unaffected by the traffic. The video shows a couple romantically dancing and having fun in the rain. The video has garnered much attention on social media. The couple's casual attitude has internet users in awe; many have left comments on social media. Couple Goes Viral for Dancing Inappropriately at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Watch Viral Video of Couple Dancing in the Rain:

Nice Dance!

Nice dance by the couple 👍😍😍 — Naresh sapela (@Nareshsapela5) June 25, 2023

Appreciation

Mast dance — brijesh singh (@brijesh55751639) June 25, 2023

So Cute!

So cute. bless them — Navin Prakash (@radiantnavin) June 25, 2023

Netizen's Response

Muje bhi Indore jana hai. — Ashish (@AshishY7047) June 25, 2023

Nice!

Accha h — Abhishek S Sooryavanshi🏹♠️ (@assooryavanshi_) June 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)