A shocking incident has emerged from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a dispute over a Rs 30 lipstick has led a couple to the brink of divorce. The wife, troubled by the lipstick's price, left her husband and went to her maternal home after a heated argument. She demanded her husband to buy her only Rs 10 lipstick. The matter escalated to the extent that the wife filed a police complaint against her husband. The case has been transferred to a family counseling center in an effort to resolve the conflict. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Feels Neglected by Parents, Kills Elder Brother With Iron Rod in Prayagraj; Arrested.

Couple's Lipstick Drama Goes Viral!

