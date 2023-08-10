A viral video doing the internet rounds shows a delivery boy's effort to protect the mother and baby in a malfunctioning elevator. The video shared by Good News Movement on Instagram shows the lift malfunctioning due to some glitch. The delivery boy is seen comforting and protecting the mother and the baby as the elevator suddenly starts malfunctioning. After a while, the door of the lift opens and the delivery boy lets the mother and the baby exit first from the door. "The courier's effort to protect the mother and baby in the malfunctioning elevator is truly beautiful [sic]," Good News Movement wrote while sharing the viral video. World Lion Day 2023: Netizens Share Videos of the Majestic Animal on the Day Observed to Protect the King of the Jungle.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

