World Lion Day is observed across the globe on August 10 to raise public awareness about lions and ensure their safety to prevent them from getting extinct. Here are viral lion videos shared by Twitterati on the occasion of World Lion Day 2023. These lion videos are proof that the majestic animal is the 'King of the Jungle' in the true sense. The videos shed light on how essential it is to create awareness about the dwindling Lion population and how important it is to protect the animal. World Lion Day Messages & HD Images: Netizens Raise Awareness About the ‘King of the Jungle’ by Sharing Quotes, Greetings, Photos and Wallpapers!

Come join us in worldwide celebration of ‘Kings of the Jungle’ on 10th of August- widely celebrated as World Lion Day. We are committed to educate and raise awareness by shedding lights on the world's dwindling lion population.@iamjavagal @CZA_Delhi @ZKarnataka @aranya_kfd pic.twitter.com/v3Qiq4I8eh — Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysore Zoo) (@Mysore_Zoo) August 10, 2023

I convey my best wishes to everyone involved in protecting lions on the occasion of International Lion Day. The government of India has taken significant steps to conserve this majestic animal.#InternationalLionDay pic.twitter.com/nRyglQxeHN — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 10, 2023

World Lion Day is marked on August 10th to honor the Kings of the Wild, raising awareness about their conservation needs. Let's unite to protect Lions and their habitat, ensuring a harmonious Ecosystem. #AAZP #VandalurZooChennai #WorldLionDay #WildlifeAwareness pic.twitter.com/hZcW5rqbIo — Vandalur Zoo @Arignar Anna Zoological Park Chennai (@VandalurZoo) August 10, 2023

📢Calling creative people who love animals 📢 It is World Lion Day on August 10th, and we are asking for your support 🦁🧡 Free your creativity for captive lions and share your work using the hashtag #PrideNotCruelty. More info: https://t.co/mbTPjQainQ @Blood_Lions… pic.twitter.com/pNDctlppMA — Treeshake (@treeshake) August 3, 2023

Today marks #WorldLionDay 2023🦁 ‘Kings of the Jungle’ are one of the most popular animal species. In numbers, they are just below 50,000 worldwide as a result of poaching & hunting. World Lion Day on Aug 10, therefore, brings attention to this endangered species by raising… pic.twitter.com/DEMSMmwWLv — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 10, 2023

Lions are majestic. Lions are fierce. Lions are powerful! Join us as we celebrate World Lion Day with an epic Lion Fest. #wildearth #Lions #WorldLionDay pic.twitter.com/03Zxnj38hc — WildEarth (@WildEarth) August 7, 2023

