A plane passenger shared a surprising note she received from the pilot, written on the back of a napkin. Influencer Steph Bohrer, a travel and lifestyle influencer shared the contents of the love letter over on TikTok. "I'm sitting at the airport and a pilot just placed this on my table and walked away," the text overlay in the 11-second video read. Written on a brown napkin, the note itself read: "I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful woman in it." The gesture offered a refreshing glimpse into the human side of air travel and the bond that can form between passengers and crew members during long flights. Maria Eftimova Dies at 28: Travel Influencer Tragically Passes Away After Falling From 65 Feet During Mountain Climbing (View Pics).

Watch Video Of Passenger Receiving Sweet Note From Pilot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by steph bohrer (@stephbohrer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)