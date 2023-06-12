In a video shared by Delhi Police on Twitter, a woman is seen riding on a scooty while playing the Vaari Vaari Jaaun song. The police have shared a piece of cautionary advice with the video of the bride. "Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe [sic]," Delhi Police wrote in the video's caption, which also shows them fining the woman for the act. "Absolutely great work Delhi Police [sic]," a user commented on the video. Delhi Police Constable Overpowers Accused of Murder and Robbery With Pistol in Nihal Vihar; Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.@dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/CLx5AP9UN8 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2023

